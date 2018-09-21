Marketmen search for rare away win over Met Police

EQUALISER: Luke Ingram scored for Needham on Saturday (Picture: Ben Pooley)

Needham Market will this weekend vie for a place in the Third Round Qualifying of the Emirates FA Cup, but will face a foe they have not defeated on the road for years.

The Marketmen will travel to Surrey to take on the Metropolitan Police on Saturday in the second round qualifying of the national competition (3pm).

The two teams know each other well having previously competed in the Bostik League Premier Division, before they were laterally moved to the Evo-Stik League South – with Needham in the Premier Division Central and the Met Police in the Premier Division South.

But the Bloomfields team have not tasted victory at the East Molesey ground since at least the 2015/16 season, most recently falling to a 3-2 league defeat away in March.

Richard Wilkins said: “The Met Police is a 50/50 game for us.

“It’s not an easy place to go and we have not won there for several years, which does make it harder.

“We would have preferred a home fixture of course but it’s the luck of the draw, and you have to deal with what you’re dealt.

“But we should have a full squad back to fitness, or at least close, after struggling with a few injuries.

“And I think we are more than a match for them with a full strength squad.”

Needham go into the fixture on the back of a 1-1 draw at home to Rushall Olympic in the league, a match Wilkins had described as an ‘unknown’ against a side the team had never before played.

The Marketmen found themselves a goal behind after 26 minutes, courtesy of a Daniel Waldron penalty.

The home side’s starting line-up saw Keiran Morphew returning to the back four and Luke Ingram reverting to a more familiar role on the right wing, which paid dividends as he found an equaliser in the 33rd minute, from an Adam Mills assist.

Despite Needham pressing forward and dominating possession, they were unable to find a winning goal.

l Meanwhile, in the Women’s Division of the Suffolk Girls and Women’s Football League, Needham Market Women recorded a massive 11-0 victory over Coplestonians FC Ladies in their first home game.

Milly Carter scored five, while Francesca Rainbird netted a hat-trick, Isabel Chaplin took a brace and Lois Balfour also scored.

On Sunday, they are away to Brightlingsea Regent (2pm).