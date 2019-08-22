Mark Ramprakash has been announced as a late change to the PCA England Masters team set to visit Woolpit on bank holiday Monday.

The 49-year-old former Middlesex and Surrey batsman had initially been announced as available, before he was forced to withdraw due to commitments with the New European T20 League.

But the former England and England Lions batting coach was now been able to change that stance once more and has recommitted to the event, which will see an England side face Woolpit in a Twenty20 match on Monday at 2pm.

CRICKET..Lavenham CC v Bunbury All Stars..Pictured: Mark Ramprakash. (15625538)

Ramprakash, who is one of only 25 players in the history of the sport to have scored 100 first-class centuries, was brought in to replace Ajmal Shahzad.

He will join current Essex batsman Ravi Bopara and former England batsman Jonathan Trott at the top of the order, alongside captain Alex Tudor, Devon Malcolm, John Emburey, Dean Headley, Owais Shah, Phillip DeFreitas, Matthew Hoggard and Anthony McGrath.

