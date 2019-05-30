Goalkeeper Marcus Garnham moves to Needham Market from Leiston
Goalkeeper Marcus Garnham has signed a one-year deal with Needham Market in the Evo-Stik League South Premier Division Central, to replace outgoing Jake Jessup.
The 31-year-old moves from divisional rivals Leiston, having made 105 appearances in all competitions including 83 league games in his two seasons with the Step 3 club.
He kept 24 clean sheets while also lifting the Suffolk Premier Cup twice in his time with the club.
But Garnham has now chosen to pursue a new challenge with the Marketmen, who finished seven places above Leiston last term.
It will see the former Bury Town, Lowestoft Town and AFC Sudbury shot-stopper link back up with manager Richard Wilkins, having played for him at Bury Town for seven years.
*For the full story, pick up a copy of the print edition, or check the website tomorrow (Friday)