Goalkeeper Marcus Garnham has signed a one-year deal with Needham Market in the Evo-Stik League South Premier Division Central, to replace outgoing Jake Jessup.

The 31-year-old moves from divisional rivals Leiston, having made 105 appearances in all competitions including 83 league games in his two seasons with the Step 3 club.

He kept 24 clean sheets while also lifting the Suffolk Premier Cup twice in his time with the club.

Marcus Garnham signs for Needham Market FC for 2019/20 season. 31 yr old goalkeeper. Picture: Needham Market (11448008)

But Garnham has now chosen to pursue a new challenge with the Marketmen, who finished seven places above Leiston last term.

It will see the former Bury Town, Lowestoft Town and AFC Sudbury shot-stopper link back up with manager Richard Wilkins, having played for him at Bury Town for seven years.

*For the full story, pick up a copy of the print edition, or check the website tomorrow (Friday)