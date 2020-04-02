Bury Town forward Olly Hughes has admitted to be being ‘blown away’ by the donations he has received for the marathon he intends to now run on June 6.

The popular frontman vowed to complete a 26.2-mile route that starts and ends at Bury’s Denny Bros Ram Meadow Stadium if a crowdfunding page set up by supporter George Benwell topped £1,200.

Bury resident Benwell had started the fund-raiser to help support the Blues during these uncertain times of no football due to the coronavirus pandemic, and last week it surpassed the target.

True to his word, Hughes is now in training for the big day, with his initial intention being to raise money to purchase season tickets for a group of young supporters dubbed the ‘Bury Ultras’.

However, such has been the uptake so far – £1,315 raised at the time the Free Press went to print – Hughes is now also keen to recognise the club’s hard-working volunteers, as well as rewarding some of their loyal fanbase.

“I have been blown away by the support,” said Hughes, who has been at Bury for five seasons.

“I set George a challenge and it was fantastic to see it go past that total.

“Over the last three or four years the club has worked really hard to create a community feeling. Our crowds are the biggest in the league, there is a real pathway for youngsters now and it is a great place to be.

“And the Ultras are also great. They have supported us all season at home and made the effort to go away as well.

“When they came over to Histon it involved a train, a bus replacement service, two local buses and a walk. Then their drum got confiscated!

“The players have been talking for a while about doing something to help them out. They are Bury lads and I think a lot of them are at GCSE age. It is a difficult time with all the uncertainty over that at the moment, what with no exams, so if we can help them out that would be great.

“The stuff about a 12th man can be a bit of a cliché, but their support does make a difference – as do all of our supporters.

“We have great volunteers that keep the club going. Because I have received so much support, we can reward them as well.”

With a return date for football currently unknown, it has allowed Hughes to concentrate solely on his marathon training.

One thing that is for certain, though, is Bury’s BetVictor Isthmian League North Division results for 2019/20 have been expunged, pending ratification from the FA Council.

Consequently, fifth-placed Bury’s hopes of returning to Step 3 via the play-offs are over.

“I am confident we would have made the play-offs despite the injury list we have had all season,” said Hughes, who will be joined on the marathon by a number of his team-mates on a relay basis.

“Whenever we have lost this season we tended to bounce back quite quickly and with the exception of Ryan Horne, a lot of the lads were getting back to fitness.

“The two scenarios – points per game and null and void – neither of them would have worked for us. I suppose the third one would have been to finish the season and keep the positions as they are, but then there would be no play-offs.

“There is not one good solution and I think what they have tried to do is upset as few teams as possible.

“I do feel sorry for the likes of Stowmarket and Maldon though – they were streets ahead. And a team like Jersey had already secured promotion but cannot go up. It is really tough.”

You can donate to Hughes’ marathon run by clicking here. Meanwhile, you can nominate supporters to be rewarded by contacting him on Twitter: @ollyhughes87

