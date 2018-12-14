Bury Town host Barking this weekend in their final home game of the year in the Bostik League North.

Ben Chenery’s side will host the mid-table club on Saturday (3pm), in their final league fixture of 2018 at The Denny Bros Stadium.

And, following three successive draws including a 1-1 tie away to Brentwood Town in their last outing, it is a game Chenery wants three points from.

“A win would be the perfect follow up to our recent unbeaten form,” he said.

“Obviously every game is important, but we have always said we want to make Ram Meadow a hard place for teams to come.

“So it would be the perfect time and place to turn unbeaten form into winning form.

“And winning the final home game of the year is good for morale – as well as the first game of next year, which is at home to AFC Sudbury.”

He admitted that his team ‘had chances’ in both of December’s draws, particularly away at Brentwood, but still felt ‘pretty positive’.

“My initial reaction was disappointment,” he said.

“They had chances, especially in the first half, but didn’t put the game to bed as such.

“But, on reflection, as long as you don’t lose your away games, then it’s good.

“Still, it’s a shame to have conceded so late, we almost had our hands on all three points.”

Bury Town had the lion’s share of shots in the first period, although visiting ‘keeper Luis Tibbles was called into action a number of times.

Despite this, the half remained goalless as a draw seemed a likely outcome.

But Ollie Fenn found the net for the Blues in the 54th minute after a ball over the defence found Ryley Scott unmarked.

With just the ‘keeper to beat, Scott hit a solid strike which, although saved, saw the rebound fall kindly for Fenn on the follow up.

Fenn placed the ball past Brentwood’s ‘keeper to give Bury the advantage.

But the home side responded, with three quick substitutions freshening up their attacking options and leaving Bury to see less of the ball for the remainder of the game.

Bury looked tired during the last 15 minutes and, starting to sit back, Brentwood took advantage after 86 minutes with a low shot from Albert Levett bringing things level – and handing both teams a point.

Chenery said: “We’ve missed Ryan Horne (suspended), he’s become a really important player for us – he’s infectious with his work-rate and efforts.

“Two more games this year, with Saturday and then Soham Town Rangers away on Boxing Day.

“We want to end the year strongly to then kick on in the new year. And that starts on Saturday.”