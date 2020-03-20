It looks to be their last game in a while, but Needham Market Women’s manager Freya Louis believes their performance in defeat to Ipswich Town on Sunday shows the big strides they have made over the past 12 months.

Having been on the end of an 8-0 defeat to the Tractor Girls in last year’s HomeStore Self Storage Suffolk Women’s Cup final at Portman Road, The Marketwomen were big underdogs in the semi-final against them at Stowmarket Town.

It was an Ipswich side who had made history in this season’s FA Women’s Cup by becoming the first ever team from the fourth tier to make the last 16.

FOOTBALL: Needham Market Womens Vs Ipswich Town Womens ..both teams chase the ball down late on in second half ..Picture: Ben Pooley. (31954714)

But Needham rose to the challenge, taking an eighth minute lead through Jodie Sharp’s close-range finish before going on to lose 3-1 in a plucky display, with all the goals coming in the first half.

Manager Louis said: “I can’t fault their performance at all. Town are a very well organised solid side who are leagues above us.

“We knew it was always going to be a really tough battle but every single player in the 16 today done their jobs with heart and passion.

FOOTBALL: Needham Market Womens Vs Ipswich Town Womens ..Needham Keeper Amber Leeks collects the ball...Picture: Ben Pooley. (31954716)

“Going from last year’s final, which was 8-0, to getting a goal to go 1-0 up and then only losing 3-1, I am proud of every single player and I couldn’t ask for more, I really couldn’t.”

Asked if it did show the strides the side who were only formed ahead of last season had made in the past 12 months, she said: “Visibily, yes. We have worked harder, we have got more players in with some experience who are technical as well.

“We have grown as a squad and we have just put the hard work in this time.

“We studied Town and the way they play and it paid off.”

Needham Market Women v Ipswich Town - Jodie Sharp wheels away after firing lower-league Needham into the leadPicture: Ben Pooley (31643731)

With fears over the coronavirus outbreak leading to many games being called off at the weekend, including the other semi-final between Brett Vale and East Bergholt United, there was a crowd topping 300 at Greens Meadow.

Needham, who had heard their Eastern Region Women’s League Division One North campaign had been suspended going into the game, made a positive start and were rewarded with the lead.

Captain Nicola Henderson did well down the left flank, cutting back inside and sending a powerful shot past the goalkeeper only to see it bounce back out off the underside of the crossbar. But winger Sharp was alert to it and coolly put it back across Lucy Williamson with a low finish.

Ipswich, who were continuing a patient passing out from the back approach, were clearly looking for joy down the wings, and from a move down the left they earned a corner from which they got back on level terms in the 14th minute.

Amy-Lee Abrehart swung the ball in and after Needham initially failed to clear after the first head, Chloe Dunn was force the ball into the net through a sea of bodies from around eight yards out.

Joe Sheehan’s side continued to ask questions of the Needham backline and it was all too easy as a sweeping move in the 23rd minute saw them go into a 2-1 lead.

Abrehart had time to pick out a good pass to find Ellie Rossiter’s unchecked run down the right-hand side and from her low delivery Zoe Barrat had time and space, after timing her run well, to guide it into the net.

Good chasing down by Needham striker Lois Balfour almost paid dividends in the 27th minute when Town keeper Wiliamson only just got there first and fired her clearance into the head of the chasing player, with the rebound going wide.

Two minutes later Ipswich went into a 3-1 lead when another good delivery from a left-sided corner from Amy-Lee Abrehart picked out Natasha Thomas who met it with a firm header that beat keeper Amber Leeks.

They had further chances to extend their lead, most notably Ellie Rossiter breaking through and going past Leeks, only to see left-back Niamh Thomas made a great last ditch sliding tackle.

The second half began with Needham substitute Amber Sparks hitting an angled shot into the side-netting before Ipswich’s pressure built again.

The closest they came to a goal though was Abrehart’s shot coming back off the foot of the left-hand post and Leeks palming out Eva Hubbard’s shot.

Playing on the break, Needham earned a dangerous free kick but Leeks’ shot went straight into the keeper’s arms, while Sparks fired wide from long range.

There was a couple of late half-chances for Ipswich as the rain lashed down but there was to be no goals in the second half, leaving the Marketwomen to take pride in their second-half shutout.

Louis said: “With the league we are pushing to be top and I think our performance especially today shows we can play higher in the Premier, not just Division One North.”

The Marketwomen are third, nine points off the leaders Cambridge City Ladies Development with one game in hand and four games potentially remaining.

“It is going to be hard,” she added.

“Cambridge are really, really strong and they would have to mess up a few times for us to get into the lead but if we work hard and play like we did today for 90 minutes there is no reason why we can’t.”

Needham: Leeks, Foster-Moore, Thomas, Henderson (c), Dunn, Stock, Sharp, Diston, Balfour, Nagib, Bird. Rolling subs: Goddard, Sparks, Carter, Smith, Cooke.

Attendance: 346

Free Press Player of The Match: Megan Stock’s no-nonsense defending set the tone for a big hearted performance from the entire team

Read more Football