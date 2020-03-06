Brantham Athletic’s Under-11 Girls manager Danielle Harvey has been crowned the Manager of the Month by the Female Leadership Academy (FLA) and the #WeAre campaign.

The 28-year-old was nominated for the monthly award – which focuses on a different role in football each month – and was chosen for her dedication, hard work and commitment to the sport.

We spoke to her about her reasons for becoming a manager and how she did it.

How did you first hear about becoming a manager?

"I've always been involved in football as a player since I was 10 years old.

"After helping to lead the Wildcats sessions down at Brantham, a throwaway comment about me becoming the manager for a girls team turned into reality!"

Did you complete any courses to become one? (e.g coaching badges etc.) To what level and do you want to complete any more?

"A month or so after starting up the team, I completed my Level 1.

"I'd love to complete Level 2, it's just finding a course that suits my crazy life."

Where did you do your course(s)? Which FA did you go through to complete this?

"I completed the course in Colchester with Essex FA."

Did you enjoy your course(s)? What’s your most memorable moment?

"I loved the course! Learning new ways of coaching and thinking of creative ways to coach was really interesting."

Did anyone inspire you to be a manager?

"I've always loved football and have played myself since I was 10.

"I'd never thought about becoming a manager, but as a secondary PE teacher and after helping run the Wildcats centre at Brantham I thought why not?!"

How long have you managed the Brantham U11 girls? Why did you decide to manage this group?

"I've managed the girls from U10s.

"After a successful first year assisting with the Wildcats centre at Brantham, there were a handful of girls who wanted a team to join and to continue playing football.

"Matty, one of the male coaches, jokingly told one of the parents that I was going to make a team, and I'm pretty sure he wasn't expecting me to say I was more than happy to.

"From there, Brantham U10s were born."

Why did you want to become a manager?

"I think seeing the passion and enjoyment from the girls during Wildcats is what made me want to become the manager.

"The dedication of the girls, and their love for football is something that brought back memories from when I was their age.

"Back then, teams were even harder to come by than they are now, so I wanted to give them the opportunity to grow and improve in the game."

If you could manage one team, who would it be and why?

"As a female manager in the game, it's hard to not say the Lionesses.

"With how much women's football grown in England, and the talent they have it would be amazing to manage them."

Have you had any challenges as a manager?

"The only challenges I've had really were when I first started the team and finding enough girls to get a team out.

"For the first couple of games we did just have the bare seven, but now I'm facing a new challenge with having a massive squad of 15 and having to give them all equal playing time.

"It's a nice challenge to have."

What does being a manager mean to you?

"It means so much.

"It's definitely one of my biggest achievements in my life.

"If I can input just a little bit of the passion I have for football into the girls, as well as helping them improve along the way I'll be happy.

"The girls definitely make it super easy to manage them. I couldn't wish for a better bunch of girls to play for the team."

Do you feel supported as a female manager?

"Absolutely! Brantham as a club have been super supportive of me and the team.

"I couldn't have asked to have been a manager at a better club. Suffolk FA, especially Becca, have been amazing too, offering me different opportunities to push myself as a coach even more."

What is your most memorable moment being a manager?

"There's been so many (but) two stick out in my mind.

"Last season when the girls managed to win their first game. The beaming smiles and how excited they were was amazing.

"Secondly, when the girls led us (Brantham Ladies) out as our mascots against Ipswich Ladies. They loved it and had such a good day."

You've just been awarded Manager of the Month by the Suffolk FA Female Leadership Academy - how does that make you feel?

"Oh amazing! I genuinely couldn't believe it when I was told.

"It makes me feel so proud of myself and makes me so much happier I took the plunge and started the team.

"It makes it even nicer knowing someone's nominated me and believes in me."

If you could give any advice to a young female wanting to become a manager, what would it be?

"Believe in yourself and your abilities.

"People will always try to knock you down or question you, but as long as you get back up, work at it and prove them all wrong, it makes it all worthwhile seeing their faces on a Sunday morning after the games."

How would you encourage more females into the role?

"Do whatever you can to get out there! Whether it's helping out at Wildcats centres, helping already established local teams, it's so worth it."

Do you think there is enough information on becoming managers out there?

"If you know where to look, yes. I think there could definitely be more information and help out there, especially for females looking to get into the game."

