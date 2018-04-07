Manager eyes repeat of 2012 double glory

New Mildenhall Fen Tigers manager Phil Kirk believes that this season’s team has every chance of emulating the success of the club’s 2012 Grand Slam-winning side, writes Graham Clark.

Kirk, who has stepped up from his role as assistant team manager to take over from the outgoing Rob Henry, feels that the potential possessed by this year’s septet can go on to become as successful as the one that swept all before them six years ago.

“I am confident that all seven can put at least a point on their average and that is what has got to be done if we are serious about winning things,” said Kirk.

“It is difficult to compare this team with the one of 2012. Back then Mildenhall and Cradley were considerably better than everyone else and there are three or four teams including ourselves that will be fighting it out this year.

“This team has a lovely balance with the five young lads and two recognised heat leaders in Danny Ayers and Josh Bailey.

“There is stacks of potential in this side and who knows they could just emulate that 2012 team.”

Before starting their quest for the National League title against Buxton on May 13, the Fen Tigers will begin the defence of their National Trophy crown against the Isle Of Wight Warriors on Sunday (3pm).

“As we saw last year Buxton, who were struggling at the time, took a draw off us that cost us a Play-Off place so we are taking nothing for granted,” said Kirk.

“They’ve got the likes of track specialists Ben Morley and Ben Hopwood who know the fastest way round Mildenhall, while Scott Campos is no mug and Danno Verge had a season here last year. We have got to make sure we hit them hard and fast.”