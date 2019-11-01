It was this week two years ago that Needham Market last played at home in a cup tie, a 3-1 FA Trophy first round qualifying win over Arlesey Town on October 28, 2017.

The BetVictor Southern Premier Central side have since played 19 consecutive cup fixtures – including their 3-0 win away to Cambridge City in Friday night’s Buildbase FA Trophy first qualifying round – on the road.

The Marketmen’s long wait for another tie at Bloomfields has finally come to end – two years to the day – with Monday’s draw pitting them against fellow Step 3 club Leatherhead (Isthmian League Premier) in the second round qualifying on Saturday, November 9.

Both clubs currently sit 13th in their respective tables, to suggest a competitive tie.

Needham went into Monday’s draw for the next round having seen off lower-league opposition Cambridge City (Isthmian League North) on Friday.

It was hard fought, after the home team dominated the first half. They almost went ahead from the spot, but the post denied Cambridge a goal as the home team’s efforts went unrewarded.

Needham began the second half looking to punish Cambridge for not taking their first half chances, doing just that three minutes after the interval as Luke Ingram squared the ball across the six-yard box for Joe Marsden to poke home.

The Marketmen doubled their advantage on 67 minutes when Joe Neal tapped in for a well worked goal.

The City keeper though was beaten again in the 79th minute as the Marketmen put the tie to bed as Gareth Heath’s screamer from outside the area flew into the net.

The win ensured Needham made it three wins on the bounce ahead of Tuesday’s league trip to Royston Town. Royston took a 1-0 win in that encounter, in a tight game at Garden Walk.

The first real chance fell to Craig Parker for the away side but saw his close range volley saved. Baker then headed a corner towards the bottom corner but was too easy for Welch. Bateman meanwhile hit the face of the Needham crossbar on 27 minutes, while Ingram’s low shot with Welch off his line went straight to the keeper on 35 minutes.

Morphew was required to clear off the line three minutes later, while Heath saw his shot denied by a defender not much before the break.

Royston were then awarded a penalty when Garnham brought down Bateman, with the striker dispatching the spot-kick to score the only goal on 65 minutes.

Needham will look to get back to winning ways in the league on Saturday, at home to Stourbridge (3pm).