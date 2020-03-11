Live video stream from England's first Over-50s World Cup game, against India, with Bury St Edmunds cricketer Sean Cooper involved
Published: 12:02, 11 March 2020
Watch live from Cape Town as England face India in their first Over-50s World Cup match.
Bury St Edmunds cricketer Sean Cooper is part of the team, and today celebrates his 53rd birthday.
He told the Free Press, before flying out to South Africa, that he hopes to get the perfect birthday present with a win.
