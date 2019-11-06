Home   Sport   Article

Live coverage of the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division fixture between Walsham-le-Willows and Woodbridge Town

By Liam Apicella
-
Published: 19:12, 06 November 2019
 | Updated: 19:13, 06 November 2019

Good evening and welcome to live text coverage of tonight's Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division encounter between Walsham-le-Willows and Woodbridge Town.

Tonight's meeting at the Moorish Sports Ground brings together two teams at different ends of the table, yet both are in relatively good form.

Third-from-bottom Walsham have not lost since manager Fergus O'Callaghan was appointed last month while visiting Woodbridge will jump up to second with a victory. Who will come out on top? Stay tuned to find out. KO 7.45pm.

* Please note, blog will update automatically.

