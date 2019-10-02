Good evening and welcome to our live coverage of tonight's Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division clash between the league's two basement sides, with Matt Morton due to oversee his first game as player-manager of the Brecklanders.

Walsham-le-Willows will play host to Thetford Town (7.45pm), with both teams looking for their second wins of the season.

Thetford beat Walsham 2-1 in the reverse fixture on the opening day of the season, but have not picked up a result since and are on a 10-match losing streak in the league.

Walsham have played four league games less so far, but have lost six of seven league outings.

