Join sports editor Russell Claydon on the blog below as he provides live updates from Mundford Road as Thetford Town host higher-league Dereham Town in the Norfolk Senior Cup third round (7.45pm KO).

It is, of course, a re-run of last year's showpiece final at Norwich City FC which saw Thetford take the tie to extra-time before heartbreakingly losing 2-1 to the Step 4 side.

The Brecklanders will be out to avenge that April defeat tonight while bidding to bounce back from Saturday's 3-1 Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division defeat at Brantham Athletic which ended a highly impressive five match winning run under new player-boss Matt Morton.

Read more Football