Home   Sport   Article

Live updates as Thetford Town host Walsham-le-Willows in the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division 2019/20 season opener

By Russell Claydon
-
russell.claydon@iliffepublishing.co.uk
Published: 17:00, 02 August 2019
 | Updated: 17:26, 02 August 2019

Follow live and exclusive updates from sports editor Russell Claydon as Thetford Town host Walsham-le-Willows (7.45pm kick-off) in a cross-border Friday night derby to kick off their 2019/20 Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division campaigns.

If you're at tonight's game, let Russell know what you think and send him your pictures and videos to be included on our live blog by tweeting him at: @russclaydon

Follow or catch up on the action via the blog below:

FOOTBALL - Thetford Town v Norwich United..Pictured: Crowd...PICTURE: Mecha Morton. (14675504)
FOOTBALL - Thetford Town v Norwich United..Pictured: Crowd...PICTURE: Mecha Morton. (14675504)
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE