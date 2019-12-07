Home   Sport   Article

Live: Thetford Town host Newmarket Town as they look to overturn reverse fixture in Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division

By Hannah Dolman
hannah.dolman@iliffepublishing.co.uk
Published: 14:30, 07 December 2019

Thetford Town are set to host Newmarket Town this afternoon in the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division, with plenty at stake for both teams.

The home side are looking to put a 7-0 defeat in the Norfolk Senior Cup last time out behind them and return to their resurgent form since player-boss Matt Morton took the helm, while Newmarket Town could claim second place in the league standings with a win.

Newmarket won the reverse fixture at The Tristel Stadium 4-2 on August 24.

