Follow live and exclusive updates, or catch up on the action post-match, from sports editor Russell Claydon at Greens Meadow (3pmKO) as early Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division pace setters Stowmarket Town host last year's runners-up Woodbridge Town, who currently occupy third spot.

Former Ipswich Town captain and Trinidad & Tobago international Carlos Edwards was appointed to the management team at Woodbridge at the end of last season after a successful season playing for the Woodpeckers at the age of 40.

It has been a strong start for both sides in 2019/20 with most people's title favourites Stowmarket, who recruited heavily from higher up the pyramid in the summer, currently unbeaten in eight matches, following Saturday's 0-0 draw at fellow touted promotion contenders Mildenhall Town.

Woodbridge come into the fixture five points behind the Old Gold & blacks but with a game in hand, having won five and lost two. Follow our live updates below and let Russell know what you think via the comments section: