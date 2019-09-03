Welcome to live coverage of tonight's Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division clash between current leaders Stowmarket Town and Hadleigh United at Greens Meadow. Kick off: 7:45pm.

It is set to be an attacking fixture, with both teams coming into the encounter with 12-goals from their last two matches.

Stowmarket have already beaten Hadleigh United once this season, a 3-1 victory in the reverse fixture on August 14.

Stowmarket Town 1-1 Hadleigh United with a good crowd watching for Easter Monday 2019 Picture: Mecha Morton

Hadleigh's goal was the last goal they conceded in the league with 14 unanswered scores since – barring the 1-0 exit of the FA Cup – to see them to the top of the league standings early on.

They will look to inflict the 2019/20 league double tonight.

But Hadleigh will offer resistance, finding themselves in much better form than their first meeting just weeks ago, having played Stowmarket during a five match losing run at the start of the season.

The visitors are themselves unbeaten in three in all competitions, including two 6-2 winning results in their last two outings.

Live updates from 7.45pm. To scroll down to past posts, ensure you click on the blog area and use the directional arrows.