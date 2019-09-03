LIVE UPDATES: Stowmarket Town host Hadleigh United in Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division clash
Welcome to live coverage of tonight's Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division clash between current leaders Stowmarket Town and Hadleigh United at Greens Meadow. Kick off: 7:45pm.
It is set to be an attacking fixture, with both teams coming into the encounter with 12-goals from their last two matches.
Stowmarket have already beaten Hadleigh United once this season, a 3-1 victory in the reverse fixture on August 14.
Hadleigh's goal was the last goal they conceded in the league with 14 unanswered scores since – barring the 1-0 exit of the FA Cup – to see them to the top of the league standings early on.
They will look to inflict the 2019/20 league double tonight.
But Hadleigh will offer resistance, finding themselves in much better form than their first meeting just weeks ago, having played Stowmarket during a five match losing run at the start of the season.
The visitors are themselves unbeaten in three in all competitions, including two 6-2 winning results in their last two outings.
