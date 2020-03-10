LIVE: Stowmarket Town host Brantham Athletic in the Suffolk Premier Cup quarter-finals
Published: 19:15, 10 March 2020
Stowmarket Town will tonight host Brantham Athletic in the quarter-finals of the Turners Hyundai Suffolk Premier Cup.
The Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division leaders are on course to achieve an historic treble, with the Old Gold & Blacks still fighting on three fronts in the league, league cup and Premier Cup.
We will be bringing you live updates, with a 7.45pm kick-off.
