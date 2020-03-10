Home   Sport   Article

LIVE: Stowmarket Town host Brantham Athletic in the Suffolk Premier Cup quarter-finals

By Hannah Dolman
-
hannah.dolman@iliffepublishing.co.uk
Published: 19:15, 10 March 2020

Stowmarket Town will tonight host Brantham Athletic in the quarter-finals of the Turners Hyundai Suffolk Premier Cup.

The Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division leaders are on course to achieve an historic treble, with the Old Gold & Blacks still fighting on three fronts in the league, league cup and Premier Cup.

We will be bringing you live updates, with a 7.45pm kick-off.

Read more
Football

More by this author

Hannah Dolman
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE