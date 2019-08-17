Welcome from Bloomfields, where sports reporter Hannah Dolman will be bringing you live updates from this afternoon's BetVictor Southern Premier Central match between Needham Market and Redditch United (KO 3pm).

The Marketmen head into the fixture with a point to prove, having been left disappointed to collect just one point from the first six on offer in the league.

They will be encouraged to see that Redditch have experienced the same struggles in form at the start to the season, with a draw and defeat from their opening league fixtures.

The game is primed to be a close one, with the two sides having only faced each other twice, with each claiming a comfortable home win.

