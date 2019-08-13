Follow live and exclusive updates from sports editor Russell Claydon below as Needham Market look to bounce back from their opening day defeat at Stratford Town as they host Hitchin Town (7.45pm) in the BetVictor Southern Premier Central.

The Marketmen were gutted to lost out to a stoppage time winner in their season opener at Stratford on Saturday and will be looking to make up on that disappointment tonight against a Hitchin side whom they enjoyed a club record equalling 8-1 victory over at the same stage of 2018/19.

Richard Wilkins' side are intent on pushing for a play-off place this season, having finished 11th last term, while Hetfordshire-based Hitchin finished 18th last season.