Follow live and exclusive updates, or catch up on the action post-match, from sports editor Russell Claydon as Needham Market being their 2019/20 road to Wembley in the Emirates FA Cup at Dereham Town in the first round qualifying stage.

Richard Wilkins' Marketmen enter the competition one round later than their Norfolk-based opponents, courtesy of sitting one level higher in the non-league football pyramid than their Step 4 opponents.

But the manager will be keen to avoid a slip-up at Aldiss Park, having not had a great time in the competition in recent years, having gone out at this stage twice in the last four seasons: at Uxbridge (2-0) in the 2016/17 campaign and the previous year at Stanway Rovers, following a 3-0 away replay defeat.