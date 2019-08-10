Follow live and exclusive updates from sports editor Russell Claydon below as Walsham-le-Willows bid to win their first FA Cup tie in eight years when they host Peterborough Northern Star at the Moorish Sports Ground this afternoon (Saturday August 10, 3pm).

Trevor Newman's Willows are looking to bounce back from defeat in their opening Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division match of 2019/20, a 2-1 cross-derby defeat at Thetford Town, when they turn their attention to the FA Cup.

Their opponents, based in Peterborough and known by their nickname 'The Star', finished 16th out of 20 teams in the United Counties League Premier Division last season.

