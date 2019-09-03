Follow live and exclusive updates from sports editor Russell Claydon below as Bury Town open up their 2019/20 Velocity Trophy campaign with the visit of Suffolk rivals Felixstowe & Walton United (7.45pm KO).

This season's Isthmian League Cup - known as the Velocity Trophy - has a new format this year with a group stage ahead of the last 32 knockout stages.

Bury go into the game off the back of a highly-pleasing 2-0 victory on the road at BetVictor Isthmian League North Division top five rivals Canvey Island to leave them second in the table after the opening four matches.

Felixstowe, meanwhile, have endured a difficult start with just three points, from a solitary victory, from their first four matches leaving them third from bottom.

Live updates from 7.45pm. To scroll down to past posts, ensure you click on the blog area and use the directional arrows.