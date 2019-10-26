Follow live and exclusive updates, or catch up on the action post-match, below from sports editor Russell Claydon as Bury Town host Romford in a top-versus-bottom clash in the BetVictor Isthmian League North Division (3pm kick-off).

A 2-1 victory from their Suffolk derby at Felixstowe & Walton United last Saturday saw Ben Chenery's Blues take full advantage of Maldon & Tiptree being in FA Cup action to usurp them at the division's summit.

Another win this afternoon would ensure they remain top of the perch and stretch their advantage over the previous leaders with Wayne Brown's Jammers in Buildbase FA Trophy action this afternoon.