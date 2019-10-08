Good evening and welcome to our coverage of Bury Town's second round clash at home to Felixstowe & Walton United in the Suffolk Premier Cup.

The BetVictor Isthmian League North divisional rivals have met once so far this season, with Bury Town once more at home as they claimed a 5-1 win in the Velocity Trophy on September 3.

On that occasion, Jarid Robson netted a brace, with further goals from Ryan Jolland, Olly Hughes and Emmanuel Machaya and the Step 4 team will be keen to replicate that performance.

But they go into the game on the back of their first league defeat of the season on Saturday, a 2-1 at home to Tilbury, and will see this as a chance to bounce back.

*Please use directional arrows to scroll up/down blog