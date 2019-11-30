Join sports editor Russell Claydon's live matchday blog from the Denny Bros Ram Meadow Stadium below as BetVictor Isthmian League North Division leaders Bury Town return to action in a key fixture with third-placed Coggeshall Town (3pm KO).

Ben Chenery's Blues' squad has been hit badly by injury, with at least five first-team regulars sidelined for this one, but there was some good news earlier today with two Ipswich Town youngsters having signed on work experience loans in time to feature.

Following a couple of recent call-offs, it is Bury's first league match since November 2, when they won 2-0 at Great Wakering Rovers.

Coggeshall Town, whose chairman and benefactor is popstar and tv host Olly Murs, could leapfrog Bury into top spot with a victory, setting up a highly intriguing afternoon.

Read more Football