Live updates from Ram Meadow as Bury Town host Olly Murs' Coggeshall Town in a top-of-the-table Isthmian League clash
Join sports editor Russell Claydon's live matchday blog from the Denny Bros Ram Meadow Stadium below as BetVictor Isthmian League North Division leaders Bury Town return to action in a key fixture with third-placed Coggeshall Town (3pm KO).
Ben Chenery's Blues' squad has been hit badly by injury, with at least five first-team regulars sidelined for this one, but there was some good news earlier today with two Ipswich Town youngsters having signed on work experience loans in time to feature.
Following a couple of recent call-offs, it is Bury's first league match since November 2, when they won 2-0 at Great Wakering Rovers.
Coggeshall Town, whose chairman and benefactor is popstar and tv host Olly Murs, could leapfrog Bury into top spot with a victory, setting up a highly intriguing afternoon.
