Bury Town this afternoon play host to Canvey Island in the BetVictor Isthmian League North Division (3pm).

There had been doubts over the state of the pitch leading up to the game but sunny skies on Saturday morning meant a pitch inspection was not even required.

The hosts – in third in the league standings – could return to the top with a win, depending on the result from Maldon & Tiptree where the league leaders are set to host second-placed Aveley.

