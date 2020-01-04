Home   Sport   Article

LIVE: Third-placed Bury Town play host to Canvey Island (11th) with a chance to go top

By Hannah Dolman
Published: 14:00, 04 January 2020
 | Updated: 14:24, 04 January 2020

Bury Town this afternoon play host to Canvey Island in the BetVictor Isthmian League North Division (3pm).

There had been doubts over the state of the pitch leading up to the game but sunny skies on Saturday morning meant a pitch inspection was not even required.

The hosts – in third in the league standings – could return to the top with a win, depending on the result from Maldon & Tiptree where the league leaders are set to host second-placed Aveley.

