Follow live and exclusive updates - or catch up on the action post-match - from sports editor Russell Claydon at the Denny Bros Ram Meadow Stadium as Bury Town host AFC Sudbury in the BetVictor Isthmian League North Division (7.45pmKO).

Ben Chenery's Bury side are looking to continue an unbeaten start to their league campaign, following Saturday's 1-1 draw at home to lowly Brentwood Town, that saw them slip two places in the table to fourth.

Mark Morsley's Sudbury, meanwhile, are laguishing in 14th position and looking to bounce back from back-to-back defeats across FA Cup and league, after their 2-0 defeat at newly-promoted Hullbridge Sports at the weekend.