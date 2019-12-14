Good afternoon and welcome to the Bury Free Press' live text coverage as Bury Town are set to host Grays Athletic in a top-of-the-table clash in the BetVictor Isthmian League North.

The home team lie third, after defeat away to Histon knocked them off the top of the division last time out, while their opponents lie sixth.

But, with just three points separating first from seventh in the Step 4 standings – Bury are one point adrift of leaders Maldon & Tiptree while Grays are just two points – it is an all-important encounter in maintaining a top five status. Kick-off: 3pm

