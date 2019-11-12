Good evening and welcome to tonight's Velocity Trophy Group One derby encounter between hosting AFC Sudbury and Bury Town.

Although Sudbury cannot qualify from Group 1 to the knockout stages, they will be hoping to spoil their visitor's evening; Bury Town are currently top of the group (according to the latest table shared with us; it has not been made very clear by the league – they will not share the information to the media).

Bury Town beat AFC Sudbury 3-0 in their BetVictor Isthmian League North clash on September 17 at Ram Meadow and, while Sudbury will be keen not to taste back-to-back defeats, both manager's have expressed interest in playing fringe players to rest their squad. Kick-off: 7.45pm