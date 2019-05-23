Home   Sport   Article

Deputy sports editor Liam Apicella's All-Star team of the 2018/19 season

By Liam Apicella
-
Published: 15:33, 23 May 2019
 | Updated: 15:44, 23 May 2019

With the 2018/19 non-league football season having come to an end, deputy sports editor Liam Apicella has picked the 11 players that impressed him the most throughout the campaign.

The players come from the pool of Step 3 to 6 teams that are covered by the Bury Free Press, Newmarket Journal, Suffolk Free Press, Haverhill Echo and Diss Express newspapers.

To find out who made the cut, see the images below.

Liam's Team of the Season (10995908)
Olly Hughes (Bury Town): Another good season from Bury’s Mr Consistent, who combined his trademark work-rate with scoring 18 goals, making him the club’s top scorer.Keiran Morphew (Needham Market): The former Ipswich Town trialist was his usual consistent self throughout the season in the heart of the Marketmen’s defence.Joe Marsden (Needham Market): The versatile summer signing from Leiston was Needham’s main man, scoring 21 goals and reaching double figures for assists.Valter Rocha (Thetford Town): The main marksman in the Thurlow Nunn Premier Division with 30 goals, despite spending a few weeks with King’s Lynn Town.Kyran Clements (Bury Town): He benefited from playing alongside the experience of Ian Miller and also posed a goal threat, scoring seven goals.Jake Imrie (Harleston Town): Has risen with Harleston and looked comfortable at Step 6. Hit winner in the first derby of the season against Diss Town.Craig Pruden (Haverhill Borough): His club may have struggled for large parts of the season but Pruden was their shining light, finding the net 24 times.Kelvin Enaro (Lakenheath: A total of 28 goals is a great return for the Nigerian wideman, who won Lakenheath manager Ben Cowling’s Player of the Year award.Jake Hayhoe (Diss Town/Mildenhall Town): Diss’ top player until higher-league Mildenhall came calling in January. He went on to become a favourite among the fans at Recreation Way.Sam Mulready (Soham Town Rangers): His goals – 21 of them – kept Soham at Step 4 for another season. The Greens only scored 44 as a team.Liam Bennett (AFC Sudbury): Broke into the AFC team as a 16-year-old and was a regular after that. Good going forward and tenacious in the tackle.
