With the 2018/19 non-league football season having come to an end, deputy sports editor Liam Apicella has picked the 11 players that impressed him the most throughout the campaign.

The players come from the pool of Step 3 to 6 teams that are covered by the Bury Free Press, Newmarket Journal, Suffolk Free Press, Haverhill Echo and Diss Express newspapers.

To find out who made the cut, see the images below.

