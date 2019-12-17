Liam Gibbs has signed his first professional contract with Ipswich Town, with the Bury schoolboy putting pen-to-paper on his 17th birthday.

The midfielder, who only sat his GCSEs at County Upper School this summer, has marked his birthday by upgrading his scholarship to a deal that will see him remain at Portman Road until at least the end of the 2020/21 season.

The brother of Haverhill Rovers and former Needham Market and Bury Town player Ryan Gibbs made his debut for the Sky Bet League One side last month, in a 2-1 exit of the Leasing.com Trophy – better known as the EFL Cup – group stage fixture at Colchester.

Liam Gibbs signs first Ipswich Town professional deal (18 month) on 17th birthday (16/12/2019). Picture: ITFC (24480487)

"I’m absolutely buzzing. It’s something I’ve always dreamed of," he told the club website.

"To finally get a first-team pro contact, I’m honoured at the opportunity.

"The appearance for the first-team was probably the highlight of the last few months. I’m just thankful to the gaffer for giving me the opportunity."

Liam Gibbs came off the bench to make his Ipswich Town debut at Colchester United in the EFL TrophyPicture: Ross Halls (24478929)

Gibbs was also part of the matchday squad for the penalty shootout win at Peterborough earlier this month in the same competition.

Away from the first-team, he has been involved with Town U23s this season alongside representing the Blues in the FA Youth Cup.

