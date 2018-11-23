Here we go again. Ipswich Town are back after the international break and let’s hope it’s a case of some Friday fun underneath the Portman Road lights and not any Friday fear.

This will be some test for The Tractor Boys as promotion favourites West Bromwich Albion make the trip down the A14. Despite only one win in their last five, The Baggies sit fifth in the table and remain top goalscorers in all four English divisions.

So, what are you made of Ipswich Town? Paul Lambert’s first month has seen a change in optimism and football on show, with the men in blue much better to watch, but still haven’t managed to produce that desperately needed victory, with two consecutive draws in games they should have won.

The two home fixtures on the horizon now are surely crucial for Lambert to pick up his first win as Town manager and begin the great escape.

Let’s say we win on Friday night then, after that, go and beat Bristol City on Wednesday, we’d then be faced with two away games in Forest and Stoke that we could go and get a point from, before facing the ever falling Wigan Athletic at home. For me, Ipswich Town have to get a minimum of nine points out of those possible 15, in order to be within touching distance of those around them before the new year.

You have to go back to 2010 to find the last time Ipswich Town played West Brom, believe it or not. A Carling Cup Quarter Final and a Grant Leadbitter penalty meant Town won that particular game 1-0.

But, despite that victory, the Blues have only managed two wins in the last ten against The Albion, one of those including a 5-1 defeat at home.

So let’s hope for a change in fortune and our very own Christmas bargain, changing Black Friday, to Blue Friday.