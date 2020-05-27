Leiston reveal ex-Ipswich Town midfielder Byron Lawrence is joining Needham Market
Published: 17:20, 27 May 2020
| Updated: 17:22, 27 May 2020
According to Leiston, midfielder Byron Lawrence has agreed to join Needham Market for the 2020/21 season.
Lawrence, who rose through the ranks at Ipswich Town before going on to make one senior appearance for the Tractor Boys, first linked up with Leiston in 2016.
He has since gone on to make 166 appearances for the Blues, but he will now continue his career with fellow Step 3 side Needham.
The former Colchester United player will become Needham manager Kevin Horlock's second summer signing following the recent arrival of defender Joshua Pollard from Coggeshall Town.
Read moreFootball
More by this authorLiam Apicella