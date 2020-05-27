According to Leiston, midfielder Byron Lawrence has agreed to join Needham Market for the 2020/21 season.

Lawrence, who rose through the ranks at Ipswich Town before going on to make one senior appearance for the Tractor Boys, first linked up with Leiston in 2016.

He has since gone on to make 166 appearances for the Blues, but he will now continue his career with fellow Step 3 side Needham.

FOOTBALL - Omni Freight Services Premier Cup - Bury Town FC v Leiston FC..Pictured: Noel Aitkens and Byron Lawrence...PICTURE: Mecha Morton. .. (35394084)

The former Colchester United player will become Needham manager Kevin Horlock's second summer signing following the recent arrival of defender Joshua Pollard from Coggeshall Town.

