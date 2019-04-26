Leek eager to show former club what they are missing

Macauley Leek hopes he can continue his flying start for the Mildenhall Fen Tigers by showing his former side Plymouth Gladiators what they are missing out on when the sides clash in the National Trophy tonight (7.30pm).

Having ridden for the Devon-based outfit last season, the 19-year-old will return to his old stomping ground with the Fen Tigers, who will be looking to make it three straight wins at the St Boniface Arena after victories in the Trophy and National League in 2018.

Although falling on his first ride during the Fen Tigers 53-37 victory against a Poultec Select side on Sunday the Ipswich-based rider ended the meeting with three successive victories.

Mildenhall Fen Tigers Press and Practice Day Macauley Leek Picture by Mark Westley. (9137508)

“My first ride on Sunday was a little bit sketchy other than that I can’t really moan getting three wins on the bounce,” said Leek.

“The team seem a great bunch of lads and in Danny Ayres you couldn’t ask for a better captain.

“People may have underestimated us a bit but I definitely think we will be hard to beat at home now we have the set ups for the track.

“Obviously Plymouth is my old stomping ground so I know the track quite well from last year.

“I’m not going to put any pressure on myself but I would like to score well and show them what they are missing out on this year.”

While Leek scorched to three race victories at the weekend it was club captain Danny Ayres that stole the show with his first full 15-point maximum as the Fen Tigers made the perfect start to their 2019 campaign.

With nothing to split the two sides in the early exchanges the Fen Tigers moved into a lead they would not relinquish after Leek led home race partner David Wallinger for a 5-1 in heat four.

Two 4-2s fronted by Ayres in heats six and 10 together sandwiched either side of Leek and Fen Tigers number eight Sam Norris teaming up for a 4-2 in heat eight put the hosts 10 points up.

A second 5-1, this time courtesy of Leek and Charlie Brooks in heat 12 was swiftly backed up by a fourth 4-2 this time from Ayres and Wallinger secured the meeting.

There was still time for first season reserve Elliot Kelly to secure a second victory of the afternoon in the penultimate contest before Ayres ended his perfect afternoon with win number five in the finale.

“That was a good start and I was particularly pleased with the brilliant form of Danny Ayres,” said Malcolm Vasey, team manager.

“I think we also have to give credit to the two reserves Macauley Leek and Elliot Kelly. We have more than seven individuals. We have got a really good team and I think working together there is better to come.”

The Fen Tigers were scheduled to face the Isle Of Wight Warriors in the Trophy last night before entertaining them in the return fixture at West Row on Sunday (3pm).

l Matt Marson has been snapped up by the Fen Tigers to cover for the injured Sam Bebee. Marson is expected to make his first start against the Plymouth Gladiators in the National Trophy on May 5.

l There was more individual success for Jason Edwards after he booked his place in the final of the British U-21 final at Berwick tomorrow with victory in the second semi-final.