Bury Town have appointed former Ipswich Town centre-forward Alan Lee as their new head of player development.

Forty-year-old Lee, who was capped 10 times by the Republic of Ireland at senior international level, will oversee all aspects of football at the Denny Bros Stadium, from the under-7s through to the first team in the Bostik League North Division.

A statement from Bury read: "Alan comes to us with a wealth of experience in coaching and playing professional football.

Alan Lee

"He will be working closely with Ben Chenery (first team manager) and all the managers of our respective teams with regards to training and player development.

"Furthermore, he will be working hard to obtain the best possible training and playing facilities for the club. We are looking forward to utilising his expertise, knowledge and contacts to enhance player experience at Bury Town Football Club."

Ex-Rotherham United, Cardiff City and Huddersfield Town frontman Lee is also the head of Culford School's football programme.