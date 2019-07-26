Just three points separate Saturday’s Read Brothers Ltd East Anglian Premier League opposition, with a potential sixth-place on offer for the winner of the Bury St Edmunds and Mildenhall derby at The Victory Ground tomorrow (11am).

A mid-table position is a far cry from this stage last year for both sides, as Mildenhall found themselves in a position as serious title contenders while Bury sat bottom of the table with their league status hanging by a thread.

But what a difference a year can make, with Bury currently able to boast league superiority and victory from their first meeting earlier in the season at Mildenhall’s ground.

Bury captain Sean Park wants to see his top order batsmen step up

Bury captain Sean Park said: “It does give us confidence for it to be 1-0 in our favour, but then again, they have been playing some good cricket recently while we have been playing bad cricket.

“But it’s a derby game and no-one likes to lose those games; they have cricketers that really don’t want to lose to Bury and we have cricketers that really don’t want to lose to Mildenhall.

“We are in a better position than last year and it’s easier to play when you don’t have the pressure of survival on your shoulders.

“I think there will be a different atmosphere to the game as there’s less pressure riding on it, but it still has the potential to be a really good game. Hopefully we can put a better batting performance together though.”

Bury were bowled all out for just 96 runs in their 39-run defeat to Copdock & Old Ipswichian on Saturday, to make it back-to-back league defeats.

“We have been disappointing with the bat,” Park explained. “Our bowlers have done very well all season so we need our top order batsman to step up now.

“We are just hoping it doesn’t get called off now, as the weather forecast doesn’t look good at the moment.

“It’s been frustrating when games have been cancelled, we have a lot of youngsters that just want to play – and we’ve been doing well, so it makes it even more frustrating when you can’t get out there and play.”

Bury have seen four – three abandoments and one cancellation – of their 14 league outings called off for rain, with only Copdock having experienced as many.

Mildenhall, comparatively, have had one game abandoned and none cancelled this season.

* Greene King Players of the Week: Sean Cooper, Rufus Easdale, Alex Blumfield, Charlie Cook and Samuel Aldous.