With his team currently setting the pace, Harleston Town boss Adam Gusterson is expecting opposition sides to soon start approaching games against them in a different manner.

Adam Gusterson

Newly-promoted Harleston have raced out of the blocks in the Thurlow Nunn League First Division North in 2018/19, winning six of their first eight games to be two points clear at the summit.

Goals have been their currency, with only six Step 6 teams across the entire country able to boast a better return than Town’s 27.

Consequently, Gusterson believes it will not be long before teams adopt a more determined approach.

“Teams will be up for it from now on. We are not going to be viewed as the new boys any more,” he said.

“Because we are scoring goals from lots of different positions, some might look to shut up shop against us a little bit.

“But I think we are also going to be seen as a bit of a scalp – teams at the top always are.

“Everyone wants to cause an upset and beat the leaders, which is something we have to cope with going forward.”

Gusterson is the first to concede that Harleston’s start has exceeded his own expectations.

Nevertheless, he still feels that there is plenty more to come from his charges, particularly with key players closing in on a return to action.

“I would have to say I did not expect us to start this well, especially after losing to Swaffham on the opening day,” he added.

“That was a big learning curve for us. It told us we cannot set up to grind games out and since then we have just attacked.

“We have scored a lot of goals which is pleasing, but when you look at the chances we missed, we could maybe have another couple of points.

“We are delighted with the start, but there is that little feeling of what if?”

l Last weekend Harleston kept up their good scoring form, hitting four goals for the fourth game running at March Town United.

Connor Delaney got the ball rolling before Toby Allen responded for the hosting Cambridgeshire side.

However, second-half goals from Scott Roberts, Kyle Baker and Nathan Stone sealed all three points for Harleston.

Harleston host eighth-placed Ipswich Wanderers tomorrow (3pm).