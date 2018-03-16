League fixtures prioritised over Chadacre Cup final

Stowmarket Rugby Club will have to wait to contest the final of this season’s Suffolk Chadacre Cup, after being told this weekend’s final had been rescheduled as the league takes priority.

Instead, the London Division Three Eastern Counties side will host Ely on Saturday (3pm).

Stow are currently top with four fixtures remaining.

They are tied on points with second-placed Southwold but lead on less games lost.

The weekend’s game against Ely will be one of the toughest they face on paper this season, as Ely lie in third in the league with just six points separating the sides.

It has been a closely-fought league campaign among the top three sides, with both Ely and Stowmarket suffering only one loss each this season. Southwold, meanwhile have only lost twice.

With four fixtures remaining, and a possible five pointsa available for a win, there is still a lot to be played for — with only the top team guaranteeing promotion.

The Chadacre Cup final against Mersea Island, which Stowmarket will host, has been moved to Saturday, March 31 —when there are no league fixtures scheduled.