Needham Market Women are ‘heartbroken and devastated’ to lose the Suffolk Women’s League Knockout Cup final 2-1 on Tuesday night, in the first of their two season-ending cup finals.

The Suffolk Women’s League runners-up will contest the HomeStore Self Storage Suffolk Women’s Cup against higher-league Ipswich Town Women – who compete in a league three levels higher in the FA Women’s National League Division One South East – at Portman Road on Tuesday night (7.30pm).

But they will have to go into the ‘really tough game’ on a defeat, losing the knockout cup to the side that pipped them to the league title in East Bergholt United.

Manager Freya Louis said: “Heartbroken and devastated, but that doesn’t take away how proud I am of the girls this season.

“It just wasn’t our night, and I’m truly gutted we couldn’t take the win.

“But we take each game as it comes. On Tuesday, we didn’t think about Portman Road, and next week, we won’t think about our performance at the league cup,” Louis added. “We’re the underdogs, I believe ITFC Women have won the last seven county cups. But that isn’t going to stop us giving our best performance, that’s all we can do.

“It’s going to be a huge experience for the team, and no matter what the score, we’ve done the club proud this season with our achievements and gone beyond what was expected.

“It’s going to be a really tough game, but I have every faith in the Market Women that they’re going to go in fighting. Everyone was disappointed on Tuesday night, and I think that feeling will give the girls more fire in their bellies. Who cares if we’re the underdogs, we’ve done amazing this season, and we’re going to walk out at Portman Road and give it our absolute all. It’s a one off game and anything can happen. “

They should line up with on form striker Francesca Rainbird available, who netted for Needham in the Tuesday night defeat at Hadleigh United’s Millfield ground.

Needham scored first in the first 20 minutes, with a tap-in for Rainbird – for her 33rd goal of the season in all competitions – in a close fought first half which saw Bergholt draw level for a 1-1 half-time score.

Louis said the game was ‘pretty equal’, with an end-to-end game seeing momentum switch back and forth. But Bergholt managed to find a second score – which proved to be the winner – 25 minutes into the second half.

It saw East Bergholt retain both the league and league cup for another season, albeit by a much narrower margin; they beat last season’s finalists AFC Kesgrave 7-1 to win.

The Marketwomen are the only side to have beaten East Bergholt in competition in two seasons, having won one and lost one of their two league encounters this season, but were unable to replicate that 3-0 result on Tuesday.

Louis said: “We came up against a well organised and experienced Bergholt side who fought to the end. They were the toughest team we could have come up against and the result doesn’t take away from the hard work these girls have put in.

“They’re a well drilled team who stuck to their game plan, and it paid off.”