An 80th minute Will Robinson penalty denied Bury St Edmunds a losing bonus point in a disappointing 10-0 defeat at home to Tonbridge Juddians.

The visitors showed a ruthless side in pressing home their advantage against by then a side battered and bruised from injury.

Strong winds and constant rain made for dour viewing, but it was Tonbridge who managed the conditions best to run out worthy winners in this National League Two South clash.

Early play suggested Bury would have their work cut out to break down a solid Tonbridge defence and a penalty at a scrum for an early push gave Robinson the chance to open his account, but his kick fell just short on eight minutes.

Murray Lowe ought to have got the visitors on the scoreboard, but some fantastic last gasp defending stopped him inches short and Bury were able to finally clear their lines.

The strong winds, allied to driving rain, meant creative play would be at a premium and, although Bury had the majority of possession, they lacked the nous and creativity to break down a well organised Tonbridge defence.

All too often a frustrated Bury were forced to kick away possession and on 23 minutes they were made to pay when Tonbridge carried the ball back with real interest before fly half Robinson saw a gap in the drifting Bury defence to race to the line.

Confusion reigned for a few seconds as the officials consulted over the grounding of the ball before awarding the score, which the number 10 converted himself.

Bury enjoyed their best period of attacks in the closing minutes of the half. Sam Bixby, on for skipper Ollie Watson, whose cut eye injury had opened up again, led the charge, aided and abetted by Mark Kohler.

For the closing six minutes of the half Bury pummelled the visitors defence, but an outstanding rear-guard action from the visitors held firm.

Bury had nothing to show for their labours and sadly lost hooker Calum Torpey with a suspected ankle fracture in the closing seconds of the half.

The hosts suffered more injuries after the break, but when Robinson missed with his penalty attempt with 10 minutes to go Bury still had a chance of snatching a draw or even better.

However, Bury were wilting now, and a blood injury to Mikey Graham saw a patched up home pack struggling to get out of their own 22.

Tonbridge almost added to their lead when Robinson cleverly switched the play blind and right wing Lowe again almost scoring only to be denied by fantastic last gasp defending.

Bury could not escape however, and Tonbridge kept the pressure on until they earned a penalty from a scrum eight metres out. They were determined to deny Bury anything from the game and Robinson bisected the posts from 25 metres to seal the victory.