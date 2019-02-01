Fine margins are what whole seasons can hinge on – and Jamie Griffiths’ diving header four minutes into added time on Tuesday has very much kept Needham Market’s 2018/19 campaign alive and kicking.

The joy on Joe Marsden’s face is clear to see as Needham Market players celebrate Jamie Griffiths’ (no 14) late winner on Tuesday night Picture: Ben Pooley

Had those final minutes faded into a forgettable 0-0 draw against Biggleswade Town at a rain-soaked Bloomfields, it would have been a very different mood and picture to reflect on.

But as it was manager Richard Wilkins was left hailing his side for bouncing back from Saturday’s hugely disappointing 1-0 defeat to Evo-Stik League South Premier Division Central strugglers St Neots Town with ‘a massive three points’.

The gap to their opponents, who sit a place outside of the play-off positions, was closed to a point, while they have moved to within two points of the top five, albeit having played a game more than both Alvechurch and Biggleswade.

“I’m really pleased for Griff,” said Wilkins, “he is getting back into the swing now. It is a good diving header and I am really chuffed to see it go in as I think if we had drawn tonight it wouldn’t have been a bad result on paper but for us it would have, as we have got Kettering on Saturday as well as losing to St Neots at home, which was disappointing.”

But the manager was in no doubt his side deserved their late goal.

“I thought first half was fairly even and second half we were much the better team,” he said.

“We were really good apart from the final ball. I just felt it was going to peter out to a 0-0.

“They didn’t really cause us any problems at all second half. They didn’t really cause us an awful lot first half.

“I thought we defended well when we had to. They are quite a direct team and I thought the two centre-halves did really well.

“I thought Jake Dye first half got on really well. I just thought we lacked a little bit of belief first half.”

The manager had to make a late change to his starting line-up with Luke Ingram promoted from the substitutes bench to start up front for central defender Dan Morphew, who had been held up in traffic. Versatile James Baker consequently had to switch from front to back.

An early opportunity for the hosts saw Ingram fluff his lines but they were largely on the back foot as the Waders were given a bit too much time and space in the midfield to dictate play.

After a few half-chances went wide, the visitors came close to taking the lead in the 20th minute when lively wideman Jonny McNamara cut inside Dye before sending in a curling effort that bounced away off the far post.

Just before the end of the half a high ball over the top put Adam Mills in on goal but he also saw his low shot kept out by the right-hand post.

Home custodian Jake Jessup was called into action at the start of the second half to make a good diving save to deny Dylan Williams’ effort from the edge of a congested box.

Up the other end Needham were showing more intent and from a short corner Joe Marsden fired a shot from the angle of the penalty area that clipped the top of the crossbar.

The Suffolk side soaked up some more pressure before beginning to make their incursions into their opponents’ half much more regular occurrences.

Ingram saw a hooked effort blocked at the near post by goalkeeper Sam Donkin before he forced a defender to head just wide of his own goal from a free-kick into the box.

Biggleswade still remained a threat though and Donovan Makoma fired not far over while Jessup had to beat away a long-range effort from substitute Bradley Bell as the game entered the final 10 minutes.

Ingram put a low shot from inside the area wide after great wing play by Callum Sturgess while Adam Mills called in vain for a penalty after going down too easily as Needham desperately searched for a late winner.

But their big moment arrived as the clock ticked into the fourth of five signalled minutes of added time with substitute Griffiths rewarded for his desire to beat his marker to a left-sided corner. His downward header bounced up off the turf before covering defender Kieron Forbes could only slice it up into the net to kick-off wild celebrations.

“To be fair the 94th minute is a lovely time to score,” said Wilkins, “and a clean sheet, which we haven’t done well on that of late (is good too).”

Needham: Jessup, Dye, Sturgess, Squire, K Morphew, Ingram (D Morphew 90’), Marsden, Heath (c), Baker, Dobson (Griffiths 80’), Mills. Unused subs: Kamanzi, Pelling, Cook. Attendance: 214

Free Press Man of The Match: Kieran Morphew. Led the back line superbly.

l A 54th minute strike from former Bury Town man Russell Short proved decisive as St Neots Town claimed a surprise 1-0 win at Bloomfields on Saturday.

Wilkins, who felt his side had a legitimate goal by Griffiths ruled out, reflected: “I think they have had one shot on target and scored and we have had loads of opportunities and not really hit the target and made the ‘keeper work hard enough.”

l Needham Market were handed a £2,000 fine by the Football Association at the end of last week for not fulfilling their FA Trophy fixture at Weymouth.