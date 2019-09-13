Ladies’ Captain at The Suffolk Golf Club, June Smart, organised and hosted a Memorial Day last Saturday for Barbara Wells, who passed away aged 93 in February.

Barbara was a long-time member of the Club and a local golfing legend. Suffolk’s Director of Golf Steve Hall said at the time: “We’ve lost one of the most beautiful inspirational people I’ve ever had the pleasure to meet and spend time with.

“So many memories over the last 20 years or so and everyone makes me smile.”

Barbara Wells Memorial Bench at The Suffolk GC

Smart said: “She was an inspiration to us all, still playing 18 holes regularly in her 94th year. She must be the only 89-year-old to win a Suffolk County Division trophy.”

The Memorial Day included a Texas Scramble competition with a shotgun start followed by a meal in the Allsaints Hotel.

A bench to commemorate Barbara was then unveiled, located at the back end of the first tee box looking out over the Lark Valley down towards the river.

Smart said: “We thought it a lovely spot to sit, watch and enjoy!”

The bench was funded by the Suffolk Golf Club’s members and the unveiling was held at 7pm, appropriately just before sunset with members of her family in attendance.

The event also raised £1500 for the captains’ charity, My Wish – The Cardiac Unit at the West Suffolk Hospital.

The Texas Scramble was won by Rhys Nightingale, Dan Kelly, Mark Thomas and Danny Hawkins with a score of 60.4. Runners-up were Chris Tate, Jim Chapman, Alf Sandford and Val O’Neill (60.6)

Daniel Garrod aced the 12th hole for his first hole-in-one. Using a nine iron to cover the 140 yards, the ball flew straight into the hole.

Brian Wiltorn partnered club vice captain Gordon Markham in the Daily Mail Foursomes, at The Suffolk, where they returned a two under nett score of 86-16=70 to retain the trophy they also won last year.

Paul Dufosee and Simon Hudson just missed out in second place with 82-11.5=70.5.Chris Tate and Rhys Nightingale (both 4 handicappers) were third.

Wiltorn and Markham will now represent the Suffolk GC in next year’s prestigious national Daily Mail Foursomes knock-out competition.

Thetford Golf Club

Weather conditions were ideal for the Thetford Golf Club Championships on Sunday and some impressive golf was played resulting in some excellent scoring.

Owen Mills retained the Neville Bishop Trophy with rounds of 73 and 76, four better than his winning score last year, and the best total in the Championship since Dan Traher’s 146 in 2014.

Jason Huggins pipped Josh Chamberlain for second place after both returned totals of 151. It was the same 1-2-3 as last year. Gareth Mills moved up to fourth overall with the best round of the afternoon, a 73.

Paul Smith was the Handicap Cup winner with 72-69-141 playing off 20, and he had his handicap cut to 18.He beat Matt Wabe on count-back with club captain Mike Horley third on handicap with 142, including the best nett score of the morning when he had 74-7-67.

Others to beat their handicap on the day were Zac Grayling and Paul Pearce with 70s in the morning, and Ray Hamiltonand Dean Scott had 71s in the afternoon. Brian Youngs, Michael Gooch, Ross Sanford, Robert Herkes, Robert Setchell and Kevin Cooke all had one round of nett 72. There was a field of 63.

Stowmarket Golf Club

Halesworth Golf Club hosted the semi-final of the Suffolk County Stearn competition between Stowmarket and Gorleston, Stowmarket winning 2-1.

The Stearn is a 36-hole Foursomes Matchplay competition for ladies with handicaps between 12 and 20. The Stowmarket team had wins in the previous rounds over Ipswich, Bury St Edmunds and Felixstowe to earn their place in this year’s semi-finals.

Kim Davis/Linda Gilham won 3&2, Carolyn Heywood/Bev Gray lost 3&2, Wendy Wilderspin/Joanne Finter won 6&5. The team will play the final on Monday, October 7, against Haverhill, at a neutral course to be announced.

County Junior Team Matchplay

Five young lady golfers from Bury St Edmunds recently represented Suffolk in the Junior County Match week, over three days, at Wensum Valley Golf and Country Club.

Sophie Kubritzek, Jasmine Points, Laura Eaden, Georgia Parker (team captain) and Rio Everitt are all members of Bury St Edmunds Golf Club.Rio is also a member at The Suffolk GC where she is the current Ladies’ club champion.

Mike Verhelst, general manager at Bury GC, said: “This is such an achievement for Bury juniors to have gained places in the county team which is open to all Suffolk clubs.”

He added: “The matches were played off scratch, which was too difficult for some of the girls with much higher handicaps. Even though they lost, they will be more experienced next year”.

Cambridgeshire & Huntingdon, Bedfordshire, Norfolk, Hertfordshire and Essex were their opponents.