Needham Market Women continued their march to reach back-to-back Suffolk Women’s Cup finals with a crushing 9-1 quarter-final win at home to Beccles Town on Sunday.

Francesca Rainbird was the hero with a hat-trick while strikers Lois Balfour and Annie Northwood helped themselves to braces in each half.

Jodie Sharp and captain Nicola Henderson also got on the scoresheet while Beccles grabbed a consolation through Fran Catchpole.

Football: Suffolk Womens Cup ..Needham Market Womens Vs Beccles ..Needhams players celebrate their 2nd goal of the game ..Photographer Ben Pooley. (27283898)

Manager Freya Louis said: “After our narrow defeat last week in the League Cup against Premier League side Wroxham Ladies, this was our chance to build on our positive performance and progress further into the county cup.

“It’s been the aim from the start of the season to return back to the final, and from our recent matches, we’ve shown again that we’re worthy of that.

“From the start, we dominated possession and displayed clinical football around a very young Beccles side.

Football: Suffolk Womens Cup ..Needham Market Womens Vs Beccles ..Needhams Annie Northwood and Milly Carter celebrate Annies first goal ..Photographer Ben Pooley. (27283897)

“As a team, we work extremely hard to capitalise on the girls’ strengths and use them to our advantage which paid off in today’s game as we took a 9-1 victory.

“The goal we conceded could have easily been avoided, but Beccles took a chance on our keeper and were rewarded it for. Mistakes that going forward, need to stop.

“I’m confident we’re going to continue to impress, work hard and be strong contenders in the race for the silverware.”

The Marketwomen will switch their focus back to Eastern Region Women’s Football League Division One North matters on Sunday when they play host to Gorleston Women at Bloomfields (2pm).

Football: Suffolk Womens Cup ..Needham Market Womens Vs Beccles ..Needhams Annie Northwood slots home needhams 9th goal of the game ..Photographer Ben Pooley. (27283892)

Needham are currently sixth in the table but do have games in hand on all of the teams around them.

* Meanwhile, it was the end of the road for Needham Market Women’s Reserves as they were beaten 3-0 away at Suffolk League leaders Brett Vale to end the chances of an all-Needham semi-final.

The second string will be back in Suffolk Girls and Women’s Football League action on Sunday when they head to Chantry Grasshoppers FC Ladies (2pm).

Needham sit third in the table, six points adrift of league-leading Woodbridge Town with four games in hand.

As for their hosts, they have won just twice all season and are currently 12th, just three points off the foot of the table.

