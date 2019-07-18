Jack Lankester is set to miss the start of Ipswich Town's 2019/20 season with a setback on his return to action from a back injury, the club have revealed.

The former Bury St Edmunds schoolboy had been sidelined with a stress fracture since January but had returned to pre-season training and begun to feature in the Blues' warm-up matches.

But following the weekend's Interwetten Cup in Meppen, Germany it was today revealed a reaction to that injury means the 19-year-old, who picked up the club's Young Player of the Year award after his breakthrough season, will face another spell in the treatment room.

Jack Lankester receiving Ipswich Town Young Player of The Year award Picture: Ipswich Town (9955173)

Ipswich's head physio, Matt Byard, said although he will miss the start of the campaign, it is not thought to be overly concerning.

“Jack had a stress fracture of the back over the second half of last season. He has been progressing well and played in the games in Germany but he’s had a bit of a reaction," he said.

“It’s quite common with the type of injury Jack has had to get setbacks along the way. It’s a case of letting things settle down for now but he’s another that won’t be ready for the start of the season.”

Lankester, who went to King Edward VI School represented home town club Bury Town during a successful loan spell at the tail end of the 2017/18 campaign ahead of signing his first professional contract at Ipswich.

Last season saw him break into the first-team, making his professional debut on October 21, 2018, coming on as a substitute in the 2-0 home loss to Queen's Park Rangers.

He went on to make 11 appearances, scoring one goal - coming in the home loss to Millwall on New Year's Day - before injury cut his campaign short.

The Fornham-raised player signed a new three-year deal at Town in January.