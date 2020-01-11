Fornham's Jack Lankester has revealed he has not written off playing a competitive match for Ipswich Town this season.

The former Bury St Edmunds schoolboy (King Edward VI School), who was named Town's Young Player of The Year last season, has had a wretched year with back injuries with the latest stress fracture occurring in pre-season and requiring surgery.

Speaking for the first time publicly about his recovery from his latest setback, having also missed the back end of last season with a similar issue after breaking on to the first team scene, he told the club's official website: "I'm doing alright now.

“I’ve had a couple of little setbacks along the way which happens but I think I’m past that now and on the final bit of my recovery.

“I’m looking to get back on the grass and step up my rehab around March and push on from there and hopefully play some games before the end of the season. That’s my target and it would be great if it happens."

The 19-year-old underwent surgery on a second back stress fracture in August following breaking down in a pre-season match in Germany against against Fortuna Dusseldorf on his return from the first one.

It was initially said he would be out of action until early in the new year, but Town fitness coach Jim Henry reported at the supporters’ club AGM at the start of November he was now unlikely to feature until next season.

Lankester, who had a successful loan spell with home-town club Bury Town towards the end of the 2017/18 campaign, before going on to make

11 appearances for Town, scoring one goal, said: “It’s been really tough being on the sidelines and seeing the lads going out to train every day.

“I haven’t really played in a year and sometimes it can be quite dark at times and you feel on your own but the support I’ve had around me at the Club, with the players and staff is amazing and that has made it easier.”

