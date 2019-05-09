Jack Lankester saw his breakthrough into Ipswich Town’s first team rewarded with their Young Player of the Year trophy on Tuesday.

The 19-year-old former Bury St Edmunds schoolboy was one of the few bright spots to emerge from a campaign which saw Town relegated to the third tier for the first time in nearly 60 years.

A loan spell at hometown club Bury Town at the end of last season proved to be a good stepping stone to making his first-team debut in the 2-0 home defeat to QPR in October.

Jack Lankester receiving Ipswich Town Young Player of The Year award Picture: Ipswich Town (9955173)

The former King Edward VI School pupil made a further 10 appearances (five starts), including his first goal in a 3-2 home defeat to Millwall, up until the end of January when a back injury prematurely ended his campaign.

His displays were rewarded with an enhanced contract at the turn of the year before his young player accolade at the End-of-Season Dinner at Milsoms, Kesgrave Hall on Tuesday.

It comes after former Town player Alan Lee, now Bury Town's head of player development, tipped him for the top in the Free Press at the end of last year.

The Blues are reportedly set to announce their retained list of players next week with Lankester in line to have an even bigger role in the first team squad as they head down to Sky Bet League One.

Fellow Bury-raised youngsters Brett McGavin, Liam Gibbs – who recently signed a scholarship forms – and Tommy Smith will also be looking to push their way into manager Paul Lambert's match day squad.