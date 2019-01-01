Jack Lankester's stock continued to rise this afternoon as he opened his goalscoring account for Ipswich Town in the Championship.

The Bury St Edmunds-raised attacker had made a big impression during his eight appearances so far, having broken into the first team earlier this season.

And now he has a first senior goal to his name, scoring in just the second minute of Ipswich's ongoing home encounter against Millwall at Portman Road.

After being played in on the right Lankester cut inside and curled his shot beyond the reach of Jordan Archer in the visitors' goal.

Lankester, who will turn 19 later this month, spent part of last season on loan with his hometown club Bury Town.