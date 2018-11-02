They may have lost goal machine Matt Hayden recently, but Lakenheath boss Ben Cowling believed Saturday’s 4-2 win over Cornard United showed how his side have evolved nicely in the wake of his departure.

Despite Kelvin Enaro’s ninth-minute penalty putting them ahead after Ards goalkeeper and co-manager Matt Grove caught Aaron Turner, it looked like being a matter of time before the chances raining in on Dan Corston’s goal, mimicking the weather, would put Cornard firmly in charge of the Thurlow Nunn League First Division North contest.

But their profligacy proved to be their downfall as Turner provided a moment of real quality to restore their lead with a volley from Colby Williams’ deep cross in the 37th minute for a 2-1 half-time lead. It came six minutes after Charlie Hayes had levelled with a low shot following a free-kick into the box.

It was to be a leading position that Lakenheath built upon with a dominant second-half display which saw Ryan Weaver finish an eye-catching one-two with Turner seven minutes after the restart before Turner added his second with an exquisite free-kick on 72.

Cornard did pull one back in added time, via Kade Ivatt, but it was a case of what could – or should – have been after a positive first half.

The result strengthened Lakenheath’s position in fifth place ahead of a 10-day break before they travel to Swaffham Town in the First Division Knockout Cup and extended their winning run in the league to three matches.

For Cowling the second half certainly showed their is plenty of life in their attack following Hayden, who had scored eight goals in eight games, moving on.

“It has brought a bit more freedom. We are a bit more flexible in our front three, the runs they can make and how we are playing,” he said.

“Matty did some great things here but the boys have stepped up now.

“All of the front three scored today. Kelvin caused problems all over the place; Turns was quality out there and Weaver is just excellent at this level.”

The Lakenheath boss was mindful of it not being a complete performance, and of the missed chances in the second half, but declared it a good day for the club, especially after seeing one of his assistants, Alan Gayte, known as ‘Ali’ receive a national FA 50-Year Service Medal ahead of kick-off.

A goalkeeper as a player, Gayte started amassed more than 1,200 appearances for Lakenheath from April 9, 1968 through until a final outing against Long Stanton in 2001/02. He has been a committee member at the club since the 1970s and went on to manage the first team from 1996-1999.

In 2009 Gayte took up the role of first-team assistant manager and has now helped five managers with his experience.

Lakenheath: Corston, McCabe, Hardwick, Green, Hawley, Sanders (c), Enaro, Williams (Sizer 75’), Weaver (Lock 75’), Clarke, Turner. Unused sub: P Turner. Attendance: 78

