Lakenheath face another tough away trip in the second round of this season’s CNet Training Suffolk Senior Cup.

After knocking out holders Achilles 2-0 in last Saturday’s first round, Lakenheath will now travel to SIL champions Crane Sports in round two.

Framlingham Town, who last season played in the Suffolk Premier Cup, will host Ipswich Town Under-18s in the second round following their 3-0 victory over Bungay Town.

CNet Training Suffolk Senior Cup Second-Round Draw: Framlingham Town v Ipswich Town Under-18s, Ipswich Wanderers v AFC Sudbury Res, Coplestonians v Needham Market Res, Old Newton Utd v Cornard Utd, Kirkley & Pakefield Res v Leiston Res, Debenham LC v Bourne Vale Utd, Henley Athletic v Trimley Red Devils, Crane Sports v Lakenheath.

Ties to be played on Saturday, November 2 2019, kick-offs 2pm.

Meanwhile, in the second round of the HomeStore Self Storage Suffolk Women’s Cup, Needham Market – the team Ipswich defeated in last season’s final at Portman Road – have been drawn away to Bungay Town.

As for Bury Town, they have been handed an away tie at Henley Athletic while Haverhill Rovers Community will host Beccles Town.

HomeStore Self Storage Suffolk Women’s Cup Second-Round Draw: Brantham Athletic v Haverhill Rovers, AFC Kesgrave v Ipswich Town, University of Suffolk v Needham Market Res, Haverhill Rovers Community v Beccles Town, Henley Athletic v Bury Town, Bungay Town v Needham Market, Brett Vale v Leiston St Margarets, Coplestonians v East Bergholt Utd – Away Win Walkover.

Ties to be played on Sunday, November 17 2019, kick-offs 2pm.